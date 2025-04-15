South Korea: 11 register for PPP's presidential primary race

Seoul, April 15 (IANS) Eleven candidates have registered to compete in the conservative People Power Party's (PPP) primary for the June 3 South Korean presidential election, the party said on Tuesday, as the two-day registration period came to a close.

Notable contenders include former Labour Minister Kim Moon-soo, former PPP Chairman Han Dong-hoon, PPP lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and Na Kyung-won, and former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo. Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok and North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo also entered the race.

South Korean Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo did not register, as previously confirmed by the party's floor leader, despite ongoing speculation about his possible bid.

The PPP's election committee will review the applications and announce the list of candidates advancing to the first round of the primary on Wednesday. The party plans to finalise its nominee on May 3.

Meanwhile, three candidates registered for the liberal Democratic Party's (DP) primary during its one-day registration Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The DP said the three are the former DP leader Lee Jae-myung, former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo and Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon. The party plans to finalise its presidential nominee on April 27.

The South Korean government designated June 3 as the date of the next presidential election following the ouster of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Under the Constitution, the country is required to hold a new election within 60 days after a vacancy arises in the presidency.

The government also designated June 3 as a temporary public holiday.

The National Election Commission began early candidate registration shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed Yoon last Friday.

Candidates will be required to register by May 11 and the official campaign period will kick off on May 12.

The law also requires a public servant running for President to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline.

The new President will assume office immediately after the election without a transition team.

