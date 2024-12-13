South Africa reopens border crossing with Mozambique

Cape Town, Dec 13 (IANS) Traveller movement at South Africa's main border crossing point with Mozambique is now open "until further notice," the country's Border Management Authority (BMA) announced.

This came after the BMA temporarily suspended operations at the Lebombo Port of Entry on Monday due to election-related protests in Mozambique near the border area. These protests have repeatedly forced the closure of the crossing since the results of the southeast African country's disputed elections were released on October 24, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Acting Commissioner of the BMA, Jane Thupana, has provided the latest update on the Lebombo Port of Entry, that traveller movement is now open until further notice," the authority said in a statement.

According to the statement, pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed, with statistics reflecting that 7,471 travellers were processed on Wednesday.

"The statistics indicate that movement is about 50 per cent less than what it was this time in December 2023," it said.

The authority added that the processing mainly took place in the early hours and late afternoon when the unrest on the Mozambican side subsided.

However, the processing of cargo remained suspended "due to protesters blocking their entry into Mozambique."

The BMA said the situation remains under close observation and advised trucking companies to divert vehicles to nearby depots or the designated truck holding area.

"Transporters are continuously urged not to dispatch new vehicles to the port until further notice," it said.

The authority also reaffirmed its commitment to effective collaboration, proactive management, and resolution of the current challenges at the border.

"The BMA is working tirelessly together with key stakeholders in the border management sector to manage the situation," it said. "We urge all affected parties to exercise patience as we continue to monitor the situation and engage with relevant authorities to find lasting solutions."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.