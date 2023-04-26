Some preliminary probe needed, can register FIR if directed: Delhi Police to SC on wrestlers' plea

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that some preliminary inquiry may be needed to be conducted before an FIR can be registered into a complaint by wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that some preliminary inquiry may be needed but if this court orders, then FIR can be registered. Mehta said that the authorities think that some inquiry should be there.

The Chief Justice replied that the court would also not want to do something unless there is some material. The bench asked Mehta to furnish the material on Friday and pointed out that the matter involves a minor.

On April 25, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Narender Hooda mentioned the petition before the court, a plea filed by wrestlers.

The top court had said: "There are serious allegations of sexual harassment in the petition, which is instituted by professional international wrestlers who have represented India. The matter requires the consideration of this court in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution. Issue notice, returnable on 28 April 2023. Liberty to serve the Standing Counsel for the NCT of Delhi."

The bench, in its order, said: "The complaints which form a part of an attachment to the petition in a sealed cover shall again be resealed and placed together with the petition under Article 32 on the next date of listing, to protect the complainants."

The plea filed by wrestlers said they attempted several times to convince Delhi Police to register an FIR, but they failed.

The plea said women athletes, who make our nation proud, are facing sexual harassment, and instead of getting the support they deserve, they are being forced to run from pillar to post to get justice.

It said the accused person in this case is an influential person and is misusing the process of law to evade justice and further manipulating the legal system and obstructing justice.

The plea said, "It is crucial that the police take all complaints of sexual harassment seriously and register FIRs promptly and not create yet another obstacle by delaying the registration of FIR."

"Failure to do so not only undermines the credibility of the police department but also emboldens perpetrators of sexual harassment, making it more difficult for women to come forward and report such incidents."

