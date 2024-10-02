Social media is abuzz with trolls as Babar resigns from white-ball captaincy

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Amid Babar Azam's struggles with the bat, the Pakistan star has become a constant target for trolls on social media. As the batter stepped down as the captain of Pakistan's ODI and T20I team, social media was abuzz with brutal messages.

Babar took to X to announce resigning from the post in ODIs and T20Is, adding that he had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the team management of his decision in September.

Following this, a number of fans started trolling the cricketer. "Babar Azam stepped down from ODI & T20I captaincy. (sad day for other cricket teams)," wrote one.

Another said, "Babar Azam resignations: 2. Babar Azam Trophies Won in 6 Tourn: 0"

"Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan captain again. He Is looking for his personal growth , not the Team's growth," added one user.

Notably, it is the second time in less than a year that Babar has resigned from the captaincy of the senior national men's team. Babar stepped down as the captain of all three formats after Pakistan's dismal performance in the ODI World Cup in India in October-November last month.

Earlier, Babar said captaincy added a 'significant workload' and that by stepping down, he would channel his energy into contributing to the team with the bat.

"Dear Fans, I am sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month," Babar said in a late-night post on X, formerly Twitter.

"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role. Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth. "I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support," he added.

