Social Democrats win most seats in Iceland election

Helsinki, Dec 1 (IANS) According to the results of Iceland's parliamentary election announced on Sunday, the opposition Social Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party, securing 15 seats, which is a gain of nine compared to the previous election.

The Liberal Reform Party also made significant strides, winning 11 seats, up by six. The People's Party gained four seats to reach a total of 10, while the Center Party added five seats, bringing its tally to eight.

The three parties in the current ruling coalition suffered a significant defeat in this election, securing only 19 seats. The Independence Party, led by outgoing Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, lost two seats, leaving it with 14 seats. The Progressive Party lost eight seats, retaining only five.

The Left-Green Movement was completely eliminated from parliament, losing all eight of its seats, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Iceland's Constitution and electoral laws, a majority government requires at least 32 seats in the 63-member parliament. With no single party achieving an outright majority, coalition negotiations among multiple parties will be essential for forming the next government.

