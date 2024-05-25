Smriti Irani tears into ruling BJD in Odisha rallies

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (IANS) Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha during a marathon election campaign in the state.

She addressed three public gatherings at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Balasore Parliamentary constituencies of the state on Saturday.

In a veiled attack on former bureaucrat V.K. Pandian, a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Smriti Irani said the BJD government in Odisha is remote-controlled by a Tamil officer and some contractors from Tamil Nadu.

"The Tamil Nadu-born officer of this remote-controlled government here failed to tell why he suppressed the report of the commission on the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar (treasury of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri). I am here to warn the remote control that the probe report will be brought to the fore after the BJP comes to power.

"Whosoever found guilty behind the Ratna Bhandar issue won't be spared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Smriti Irani said during a public address in Jagatsinghpur.

The Union Minister alleged that the state government failed to tell how the Ratna Bhandar keys went missing.

The senior BJP leader said PM Modi-led government will expose the persons behind the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar.

"Today, the common people are saying that CM Naveen Patnaik does not have the freedom to speak and meet anyone. The leadership of the BJD is under captivity," she said.

The Union Minister appealed to the voters to save the future of Odisha from captivity by voting for the BJP on June 1.

The BJP leader also urged people to elect a double-engine government for rapid development in the state.

She said that the Central government has been providing various benefits to the people here under different welfare schemes but the Tamil Nadu officer of the remote-controlled government in Odisha is hijacking all the schemes.

Smriti Irani said that PM Modi is sending money for the construction of houses but contracts are being awarded to contractors from Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at an election meeting in Kendrapara, she said: "I want to question the ruling BJD government why it did not fulfill the demands of people for a medical college in Kendrapara? In Amethi also, the demand for establishment of a medical college was hanging for 40 years which was fulfilled when the BJP government came to power at the Centre and the state. Hence, the people of Odisha should also vote for the BJP to fulfil their demand here."

The Union Minister also alleged that Odisha's natural resources are being looted by contractors from Tamil Nadu.

Later, taking to X, Smriti Irani posted: "Had an incredible day engaging in public meetings with BJP candidates across Odisha's Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituencies and Remuna, Aul, Paradeep Vidhan Sabha constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

"The palpable energy and overwhelming support for BJP signals the Modi Wave in Odisha, making it evident that #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar is on the horizon!"

Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Balasore will go to the polls on June 1.

Notably, voting for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections is being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

