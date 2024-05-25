Bengaluru rave party bust: Police issue notice to Telugu actress, 8 others

Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Saturday served notice to a Telugu actress and eight others in connection with a rave party in Bengaluru after their blood samples showed the presence of narcotic substance.

Recently, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB raided the rave party at GM Farmhouse near the Electronics City in Bengaluru and seized narcotic substances from the spot.

Police sources claimed that pressure is being applied by influential people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to guard the Telugu actress.

"The police don't expect the actress to respond to the first notice and are contemplating action against her if she doesn’t respond to the second notice. The actress’ network is surprising," sources stated.

The probe has revealed that the accused persons are connected to top politicians, and further investigation can expose a possible drug racket, the sources said.

Of the 98 blood samples collected from people in the rave party, the presence of drugs was confirmed in 86 of them.

Police sources confirmed that more than 50 men and close to 30 women tested positive for drugs consumption.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing is preparing to call them for questioning in a phased manner.

The police raided the rave party titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory' on May 20, which was attended by around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others.

MDMA, cocaine, ganja, charas, and other narcotic substances were allegedly used by those who attended the party.

The police are also investigating the possibility of a sex racket operating alongside the supply of drugs.

Five persons were arrested in the case before it was transferred from the Electronics City police station to the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Also, three police personnel have been suspended for negligence in duty in connection with the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.