Slovak PM Fico makes first public appearance since assassination attempt

Bratislava, July 6 (IANS) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has made his first appearance at a public event after being attacked by a gunman in mid-May.

He presented a speech on Friday at the Devin Castle in Bratislava, in celebrating a national holiday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Europe and Slovakia have never been so divided as they are today," Fico said.

He praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for visiting Kiev and Moscow. "I would have loved to join him, had my health condition enabled me to do so," he said.

According to him, there are never enough peace talks and initiatives in this regard.

He also called for forming a bulwark against "senseless progressive and liberal ideologies that damage Slovakia".

Fico sustained four gunshot wounds in an attack on May 15 when he greeted supporters after chairing a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova.

