SLINEX-2023 to strengthen bond between Indian, Sri Lankan navies

Colombo, April 3 (IANS) 'SLINEX-2023', the annual Indian Navy–Sri Lanka Navy bilateral maritime exercise, conducted to strengthen the bond between the navies, began in Colombo on Monday, and will go on till April 8.

The 10th edition of the exercise is being conducted in two phases - the harbour phase in Colombo from April 3-5, followed by sea phase from April 6-8, off Colombo.

The Indian Navy is represented by advanced anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kiltan and offshore patrol vessel INS Savitri, while Sri Lanka Navy will have advanced OPV SLNS Gajabahu and OPV SLNS Sagara. Indian Navy Chetak helicopter and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, along with Sri Lanka Air Force Dornier and BEL 412 helicopters, would join the exercise which would also feature the Special Forces of the two navies.

The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted in Visakhapatnam from March 7-12, 2022.

"SLINEX-2023 aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices/procedures in multi-faceted maritime operations between both Navies. The harbour phase would include sports fixtures, yoga session and cultural events which would provide an opportunity for personnel from both Navies to learn from each other, reinforce shared values and build bonds of friendship and camaraderie," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

Sri Lankan Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, along with India's Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K. Jacob took part in the opening of SLINEX-2023 on Monday.

High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay is scheduled to host the visit of Defence Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon on board the indigenous Indian Naval ships.

To spread awareness and interest towards the armed forces, both the Indian Naval ships will be kept open for a large number of visitors including school children.

A coordinated Indian Navy-Sri Lanka Navy Band/Cultural Performance in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, will be organised for public at Dutch Hospital and Viharmahadevi Park in Colombo.

"Harbour training activities, SME interaction and training at HARD simulator will also be progressed during SLINEX 23. A reception for the senior officials from Sri Lanka would be hosted onboard the Indian navy ships by the High Commissioner of India on Tuesday," the High Commission said.

The sea phase of the exercise will include exercises in multi-dimensions like surface and anti-air firing exercises, seamanship evaluations, helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft operations including cross-deck flying, advance tactical manoeuvres, search and rescue and Special Forces operations at sea, which will further enhance the high degree of inter-operability already established between the two friendly Navies.

"SLINEX series of Exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka which has strengthened mutual cooperation in the maritime domain. Interaction between the SLN and IN has also grown significantly in recent years, in consonance with India's policy of 'Neighbourhood First' and PM's vision of 'Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)'," High Commission added.

