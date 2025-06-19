SLI: Olympic champion Cernogoraz is all excited for ‘new, interesting and unique’ tournament

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) With the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI) all set to take place in Delhi, the excitement surrounding the tournament has begun to build. The league aims to make the sport of shooting more prominent among the masses, while also focusing on providing more exposure to the athletes, with many national and international stars taking part in the competition.

Olympic gold medallist and world champion from Croatia, Giovanni Cernogoraz, has enrolled for the auction of the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI), marking what could be his first-ever appearance in a league-style shooting competition.

With a decorated career in trap shooting that includes gold medals at the 2012 Olympics and 2023 ISSF World Championships and multiple European Championships medals, Cernogoraz expressed curiosity and enthusiasm for the SLI, calling it a “very interesting competition."

“It is a new format, very interesting and unique,” said the shooter, who confirmed it will be his first experience in a fast-paced, team-based league environment. "Never before have I shot in a league-style format – this would be my first time. It will be a new experience for me, and the format seems a very interesting idea for the future."

The SLI format, described as fast-paced and team-centric – a departure from traditional individual shooting events – presents a fresh twist to the sport. He also elaborated on the impact of this format, describing how it can help junior athletes gain more experience as they get to play alongside some of the best athletes from all across the world as well as India.

"This league is important for young shooters, for sponsors, and for the media to make shooting more visible and important. Having youngsters shooting with players like me will provide them great motivation for their future ventures as well."

Giovanni also shared her excitement about playing in India again, having already participated in the 2017 ISSF World Cup final in New Delhi earlier. While talking about the experience of playing in the national capital of India, he lauded the city’s hospitality and food.

"I have competed before in New Delhi. The range is beautiful, the organisation is great, and I even have a bronze medal from here. I only have good memories of India – the food, the weather, the people. Everyone is helpful."

With global stars and Indian talent mixing teams, the cross-generational, cross-cultural format is another aspect the champion is looking forward to. Despite the continuous nature of league matches, the Olympic gold medallist is not fazed by the format.

"It is always a pleasure to shoot with athletes from around the world – it brings good energy and connection," he said.

"I have a routine – before the competition, I do reflex and stability exercises. I like running. During matches, I work with a tennis ball for reflexes, and I eat only carbs and fruits – no meat during competitions. This keeps me sharp,” he added while describing her diet and fitness routine, which will also help her in catering to the fast-paced nature of the league.

He signed off by delivering a special message for the young Indian athletes, encouraging them to keep working hard in the sport and said, "Shooting is a beautiful sport. It is not very popular, but it gives you a great experience. It is a hard sport – you need a lot of concentration, but it is worth it."

