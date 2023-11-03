S.Korean President's approval rating inches up to 34%: Poll

Seoul, Nov 3 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose 1 percentage point to 34 per cent, a new poll revealed on Friday.

Diplomacy was the most cited reason for the positive assessment of Yoon's performance, according to the poll on 1,000 people aged 18 and over conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The negative assessment remained unchanged at 58 per cent.

Yoon's handling of the economy and livelihood matters was cited the most as the reason for disapproval.

The approval rating of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) came to 34 per cent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party was 33 per cent.

Twenty-seven per cent said they do not support any political party.

