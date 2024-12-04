S.Korea President Yoon ends emergency martial law following Nat'l Assembly pushback

Seoul, Dec 4 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the lifting of emergency martial law early Wednesday, as the National Assembly voted to call for its end with the US expressing "grave concern" over the hourslong political drama.

His Cabinet approved a motion to end martial law enforcement at 4:30 a.m., around six hours after he made the surprise emergency declaration, accusing the nation's opposition of "paralysing" the government with "anti-state" activities -- a decision that caused concerns across the country and beyond, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that troops, who were mobilised to execute martial law, have returned to base in a move that restored a sense of normalcy.

"At 11 p.m. last night, I declared emergency martial law with my resolute intent to save the nation in the face of anti-state forces that attempt to paralyse the nation's essential function and the constitutional order of free democracy," he said.

"But there was a demand from the National Assembly for the lifting of martial law, (I) have withdrawn troops mobilised to execute martial law affairs," he added.

Yoon reiterated his calls for the National Assembly to stop "outrageous" activities that he said paralyse national functions, including impeachment attempts against government officials.

After the lifting of the law, members of the opposition bloc ramped up criticism of Yoon with some even threatening to initiate a motion to impeach the President.

Hwang Un-ha, floor leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, expressed his intention to push for an impeachment motion, lambasting the mobilisation of military personnel following the rare martial law declaration.

The martial law declaration sent shockwaves across the country and beyond. US officials have expressed "grave concern" and stressed Washington's hope that any "political" disputes in South Korea will be resolved "peacefully".

"We're watching the recent developments in South Korea with grave concern," US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said during a public event.

He noted that the South Korea-US alliance remains "ironclad," but called for a "peaceful" resolution.

"I also want to just underscore that we have every hope and expectation that any political disputes, will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law, we'll have more to say, as the situation develops," he said.

