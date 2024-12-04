S.Korea: Main opposition party demands Yoon step down over martial law declaration

Seoul, Dec 4 (IANS) The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday demanded South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol immediately step down as his surprise declaration of martial law was lifted after the National Assembly voted to reject it.

During an emergency meeting of its lawmakers at the National Assembly, the DP announced that it will immediately begin the process for Yoon's impeachment unless he steps down on his own, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Yoon's declaration of martial law is a clear violation of the Constitution," the DP said in its resolution, stressing that Yoon failed to comply with any of the requirements for declaring martial law.

"This is a serious act of rebellion and a perfect reason for impeachment," it said.

Yoon declared "emergency" martial law late Tuesday in a surprise televised address, accusing the nation's opposition of "paralysing" the government with "anti-state" activities.

