Skipper Masood calls Pak's bowling struggle against tail-enders 'an area of concern'

Multan, Jan 27 (IANS) After facing a 120-run defeat against West Indies in the second Test at the Multan Cricket Ground, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood addressed the fact that his side’s inability to dismiss tail-enders is an "area of concern".

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, West Indies were put under tremendous pressure by Pakistan. Wickets of Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Alick Athanaze fell quickly. Following which Noman Ali became the first-ever Pakistan spinner to attain a Test hat-trick. The visitor's collapse saw them struggle at 54/8, however Gudakesh Motie saved the visitors from a seeming collapse and stitched partnerships of 49 and 68 with Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican for the final two wickets to take the side to 163.

“Yes, this is an area of concern. This is an area where we have to improve. And that is that we have to get the tail-enders out soon. We have shown this in many instances. When we played three test matches in Australia, I think Australia have the best tail-enders in the world. The way they run, their averages, there is always a contribution from them. We got them out cheaply there.

"But in many series, like the Bangladesh series, the West Indies series, or the South Africa series, we did not get them out quickly and it is our responsibility as well and one thing that we can improve upon," said Masood in the post-game press conference.

West Indies’ spin trio of Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie took all ten wickets in the second innings to hand West Indies a series-levelling win on Monday. Warrican stood out with figures of 5 for 27 as Pakistan were dismissed for 133 in 44 overs chasing 254 runs. The victory was the visitors’ first Test match victory in the country in 34-years.

