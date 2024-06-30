Six killed, 15 injured in Nigeria suicide bomb attack

Abuja, June 30 (IANS) At least six people were killed and 15 others injured after a suspected suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device at a busy motor park in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno on Saturday, police said.

The suspected bomber targeted a wedding ceremony held near the motor park in the Marraban Gwoza town, shattering the joyful mood of the celebration and leaving families and loved ones in mourning, Yusuf Lawal, the police chief in Borno, told reporters.

Lawal said at least six bodies were evacuated and those injured were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added that police had deployed armed personnel to cordon off the area while investigating the incident.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bomb attack.

