Six dead as heatstroke cases surge in Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (IANS) Six people have died from heatstroke over the weekend in Tokyo, the local medical authority reported on Tuesday, as the country has been facing an unprecedented heatwave amid summer humidity.

According to the Tokyo Medical Examiner's Office, three deaths were reported on Saturday and another three on Monday.

Tokyo saw its highest temperatures of the year over the weekend, reports Xinhua news agency.

Temperatures in the Japanese capital soared to 34.2 degrees Celsius and hit a scorching 36 degrees Celsius on the two days, respectively, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

The recent heatwave has led to a significant increase in heatstroke cases across Japan. Some 9,105 people were transported to emergency rooms nationwide due to heatstroke last week, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

It marks a substantial rise of about 6,800 cases compared to the previous week, which saw 2,276 cases, the data showed.

The number of heatstroke patients this year nearly doubled that of the same period last year, which recorded 4,026 cases. Among the recent cases, 19 people have died, and 210 are in serious condition.

The authorities advised the public to take preventive measures for heatstroke and recommended staying hydrated and using air conditioning appropriately to cope with the extreme heat.

