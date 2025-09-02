Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to begin three-day India visit today

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to arrive in India on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, marking a key moment in the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.

The visit, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, is expected to witness the signing of several high-level agreements across sectors, including finance, digital innovation, skill development, civil aviation, maritime cooperation, and space technology.

Prime Minister Wong will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where the two leaders are expected to discuss regional and global developments and explore new avenues of collaboration.

Officials from both sides have indicated that the visit aims to give further momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that was formally established during PM Modi’s visit to Singapore in September 2024.

The visit comes on the heels of the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), held earlier this month in New Delhi.

During the roundtable, ministers from both countries reviewed progress in cooperation under six key pillars: Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare and Medicine, Skill Development, and Sustainability. Several new initiatives were identified to enhance collaboration in these areas.

Singapore and India have shared a robust bilateral relationship built on strong economic, defence, and cultural ties. In recent years, cooperation has expanded into emerging areas such as fintech, green energy, smart urban development, and cybersecurity.

With trade and investment flows increasing and people-to-people connections strengthening through educational exchanges and tourism, both countries have expressed a mutual desire to further institutionalise and future-proof their partnership in a fast-evolving geopolitical landscape.

Singapore is India's largest trading partner in ASEAN. It is the leading source of FDI, amongst the largest source of external commercial borrowings and Foreign portfolio investments.

