Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri stun Korean duo to enter maiden Super 750 semis
Singapore, May 31 (IANS) Continuing their brilliant run, Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated another Korean duo, world no. 6 Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in a nail-biting quarterfinal, here on Friday.
The Indians, ranked no. 30 in the world, registered a superb comeback victory 18-21, 21-19, 24-22 to enter their first-ever semifinal at a BWF World Tour Super 750 event.
Treesa and Gayatri will face the winner of the second quarterfinal between Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shifa of Japan and Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia on Saturday.
Earlier in the tournament, the young Indian pair defeated the world no. 2 Korean pair of Baek Na Ha and Lee So Hee in an intense Round of 16 match 21-9, 14-21, 21-15 that lasted close to an hour.
Treesa and Gayatri are the only Indians left in the BWF Super 750 Badminton tournament.
On Thursday, ace shuttler PV Sindhu faced a defeat against former Olympic medallist Carolina Marin 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 in the women's singles second round while, in the men's singles, HS Prannoy was outclassed by Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 14-21, 21-15 in the hard-fought encounter.
