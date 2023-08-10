Singapore holds parade to celebrate National Day

Singapore, Aug 10 (IANS) Singapore held a National Day Parade to celebrate its 58th anniversary at Padang, an open playing field near the iconic Marina Bay, with a military show, performances and fireworks.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined thousands of audiences in the celebration held on Wednesday.

The city-state showcased its defence asset, including tanks, armoured vehicles, missile systems and police fast-response vehicles during the parade to mark the achievement of the country's "Total Defence" policy.

The ground forces showed their fire and combat tactics to the audience, Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore's air force dispatched 21 aircraft, including helicopters, fighter jets and transport planes, for aerial display. Eight skydivers of the country's "Red Lions" team also performed at the event.

