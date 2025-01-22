Singapore forms committee to review electoral boundaries ahead of 2025 general election

Singapore, Jan 22 (IANS) Singapore has established a committee to review the country's electoral boundaries in preparation for its next general election, which must be held by November 2025, though the exact date has yet to be set.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Elections Department announced that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had convened the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee.

According to the local newspaper The Straits Times, the time between the formation of the committee and the polling day in the past four elections has ranged from four to 11 months, Xinhua news agency reported.

As a necessary step before the general election, the committee will assess the current electoral divisions and recommend adjustments to the boundaries of constituencies based on the latest registers of electors, the statement said.

The committee will take into account significant changes in the number of electors, considering factors such as population shifts and new housing developments.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the Elections Department noted that Wong had instructed the Registration Officer to revise the registers of electors, with the revision to be completed before April 1, 2025. The revised registers will be available for public inspection in February 2025.

In May 2024, Wong succeeded Lee Hsien Loong as Prime Minister, after Lee's two-decade tenure. Wong will lead the ruling People's Action Party into the upcoming general election.

Last month, Wong was officially appointed as the Secretary-General of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), as the party unveiled its 38th central executive committee appointments.

Wong, who will lead the PAP into the next general election, replaced Singapore's senior minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Noting that he would lead PAP to compete in the next general election, Wong urged the party members to work hard for every vote and win the mandate to govern.

PAP was founded in 1954 and has been the ruling party of Singapore since its independence in 1965.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.