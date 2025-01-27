Singapore calls for proposals to pilot autonomous public buses

Singapore, Jan 27 (IANS) Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) has invited industry players to submit proposals for a pilot programme to test autonomous public buses, the authority announced Monday.

The call for proposals, which closes by the second quarter of 2025, aims to kick-start a three-year trial of smaller autonomous buses on two selected routes beginning in mid-2026.

The initiative will begin with six buses, each with at least 16 seats, navigating routes chosen for their "shorter and simpler" layouts.

The pilot program seeks to "assess the technical feasibility of autonomous vehicle technology for public bus services, and gain insights into the operational aspects of running autonomous buses at both service and fleet levels," an LTA statement said.

In the initial phase, the buses will operate with bus captains onboard as safety operators, ensuring smooth operations and meeting safety requirements, including safe pick-ups and drop-offs at designated stops. Passengers will also be required to remain seated and wear seatbelts. A customer service officer may be deployed to assist commuters who require help.

Once the buses demonstrate reliable self-driving and remote operation capabilities, the captains will be replaced by remote safety operators. The LTA will monitor the buses in real-time throughout the trial to assess their performance and compliance with regulations.

If successful, the LTA may expand the programme by procuring up to 14 additional buses and adding two more routes to the trial. A contract for the pilot is expected to be awarded by the end of 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this month, Singapore had announced plans to upgrade 10 streets across the island by 2026 to enhance walking and cycling commutes, particularly for seniors and young children.

Work on these 'Friendly Streets' will commence progressively in the first half of 2025, with completion targetted for 2026, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor.

By 2030, every town in Singapore will feature at least one 'Friendly Street', she added.

The streets are located in residential areas with high pedestrian traffic and are close to essential amenities such as markets, hawker centres, community clubs, schools, and MRT stations. These areas often have a higher concentration of seniors or young families, according to a statement from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Proposed pedestrian-friendly enhancements include lower speed limits, barrier-free pedestrian crossings with priority for walkers, road markings and treatments to calm traffic and promote courteous driving, as well as wider and more accessible footpaths where feasible.

The specific locations and features of these streets were determined in collaboration with local communities after consultations with stakeholders and residents, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Construction works will progressively start from the first half of 2025 and complete in 2026. Where possible, works will be conducted together with other projects in the vicinity to minimise disamenities to the residents. When completed, residents can look forward to more barrier-free crossings, traffic-calming features such as road humps, green road markings to encourage drivers to slow down before these crossings, and pedestrian-friendly zones marked with the signature Friendly Streets icon," read a statement issued by Singapore's Land Transport Authority.

Launched as a pilot in 2023, the 'Friendly Streets' initiative began with five streets. Four have already been completed, and another is slated for completion by March this year. The LTA reported positive feedback from residents, with nine out of 10 respondents indicating that their walking and cycling experiences have improved.

