SI paper leak case has links in Haryana, says Rajasthan Police

Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police, which is probing the 2021 SI paper leak case, has found a new link with neighbouring Haryana, said officials on Friday.

The officials revealed that trainee SIs paid massive amounts of Rs 20 to Rs 40 lakh each to buy question papers from a gang based in Haryana.

Interrogation of the arrested accused trainee SIs has revealed that the Haryana gang had the question papers which were later sold to the candidates.

The Additional Director General (ADG) of ATS - SOG, V.K. Singh said on Friday, "The trainee SIs had bought the paper from the Haryana gang for Rs 40 lakh and Rs 20 lakh each. These trainees include Renu Kumari Chauhan, a resident of Kolila, Alwar; Monica Jat, a resident of Nuniya Gothra, Jhunjhunu; Surjeet Singh Yadav, a resident of Hardas Ka Bagh, Ajitgarh Srimadhopur; and Neeraj Kumar Yadav, resident of Rajdoki, Alwar."

The SOG team has been conducting raids at various places in Haryana. Only after the accused are caught, it will be known where and to whom the gang sold the paper, said the ADG.

Singh said the arrested trainee Renu is a constable of Rajasthan Police.

Renu's examination centre was in Ajmer's Central Academy Senior Secondary School, where she passed the examination by cheating.

During interrogation, trainee Monika admitted that she had taken money from an acquaintance and bought the paper from the Haryana gang. Surjeet and Neeraj also bought the paper by paying Rs 20 lakh each. SOG is conducting further investigation.

Meanwhile, the SOG presented the four arrested trainee SIs in the court on Thursday afternoon and then they were sent on police remand till October 17.

Sources said that more trainee officers are suspected in the case who are currently under training at Rajasthan Police Academy.

There is information that some drug peddlers’ children are also taking training in RPA, the sources added.

