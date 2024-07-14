Shooting in Germany leaves 3 dead

Berlin, July 14 (IANS) A shooting incident in the southern German town of Lautlingen, Baden-Wuerttemberg, has left three people dead, including the suspect, the Bild newspaper said on Sunday.

The incident also severely injured two people, who were already sent to hospital, according to the report, Xinhua news agency said.

Bild reported that the suspect, believed to be a hunter, is thought to have targeted members of his own family. Investigators suggested that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Local police have confirmed that the situation is under control and there is no further danger to the public.

