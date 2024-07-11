Shivaji’s ‘Tiger Claws’ to be exhibited at Satara on July 19: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said that the “Wagh Nakh” or the tiger claws used by Shivaji during the historic battle and for the defeat of the Bijapur Sultanate's General Afzal Khan in 1659, will be brought from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum to India.

“The “Wagh Nakh” will be kept in the government museum at Satara on July 19 where the Sambhaji, the descendants of Shivaji and the chieftains will visit,” the minister said in the Assembly.

The minister said that during his visit to London last year, he had signed an agreement to bring the tiger claws for a three-year exhibition.

“These tiger claws after they were transported from India to London and were exhibited in 1875 and 1896. The state government had sent its communication to the museum when it agreed to give tiger claws for a period of one year for the exhibition. However, after the state government’s fresh efforts, the museum has agreed to give tiger claws for three years,” the minister said.

He said that the “Wagh Nakh” is a source of inspiration and energy for the people.

On the authenticity of tiger claws, the minister said only one historian has questioned but by and large, the government’s move has been welcomed by the people.

“Many devotees of Shivaji demanded that the encroachment near Afzal Khan's grave be removed. On November 5, 2022, it was decided to demolish it. The encroachment was removed on November 10, 2022,” the minister said.

He said that then the devotees of Shivaji gave information to the state government about tiger claws currently housed in London’s museum.

“The state government made correspondence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also with the UK Prime Minister and London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. The government has inked a MoU with the museum to bring back tiger claws for three years for a historic exhibition,” the minister said.

