Shia militia claim attack on Iraqi base housing US forces

Baghdad, Oct 23 (IANS) An Iraqi Shia militia has claimed responsibility for launching an attack on an airbase housing .S military experts and agencies in the country's western Anbar province.

An armed group calling itself "The Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed in an online statement late Sunday that its fighters launched two booby-trapped drones on the Ayn al-Asad Airbase near the town of al-Baghdadi, some 190 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified, the two drones hit their targets.

Earlier on Sunday, an officer from the Iraqi army told Xinhua that the attack only caused minor material damage.

The officer added that Iraqi security forces in the area surrounded the airbase and launched a search operation.

In recent days, the militant group claimed to have launched rocket and drone attacks on military bases housing US forces across the country.

The group also claimed responsibility for similar attacks on American military forces in Syria.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.