Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur & Kha Ngan-starrer 'Love In Vietnam' first look unveiled in Cannes

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The first look of 'Love in Vietnam', starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, was unveiled at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The India-Vietnam collaboration, which is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, marks Omung Kumar's production debut and is based on the bestseller 'Madonna in A Fur Coat'.

The event was graced by the presence of lead actors Shantanu and Avneet, director-producer Shah Kazmi, and the producers.

The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines.

‘Love in Vietnam’ is produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur under the banners of Blue Lotus Creatives, Rahhat Kazmi Film Studios, Innovations India, and Lensglare Entertainment.

The film is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills, Dalat, with associate producer Vikas Sharma.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.