Shanghai, Budapest to host qualifier series for four sports including breaking, sports climbing

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to conduct at Shanghai and Budapest the Olympic Qualifier Series, a new series of festival-style events combining sport with urban culture, for four sports for next year.

These four sports are -- BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing -- and athletes can qualify from these two events for the Paris Olympic Games.

Selection of Shanghai and Budapest as venues for the Olympic Qualifier Series was confirmed by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

"The two-part series, taking place in the period leading up to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, will be an important step in determining which athletes qualify in BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing for Paris 2024," informed Kit McConnell, IOC's Sports Director.

These compact events held over four days offer fans an immersive Olympic experience merging sport, art, music and culture. The Shanghai stop on the Series will be held at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024, while the Budapest event will take place at the Ludovika Campus from June 20 to 23, 2024, the IOC informed in a statement on Thursday.

"The Olympic Qualifier Series offers an exhilarating pathway for athletes to qualify for Paris 2024. They will be able to showcase their skills in vibrant major city locations in front of passionate crowds. Shanghai and Budapest perfectly align with the concept of the Olympic Qualifier Series, serving as the ideal backdrop for an exciting new chapter in the Olympic Movement," IOC President Thomas Bach was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The Series promises an unforgettable Olympic experience for both athletes and fans, with the conclusion on Olympic Day adding a special touch of celebration to the Series,” he added.

The IOC is working closely with the four partner International Federations to deliver the Olympic Qualifier Series – the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) and World Skate – which retain responsibility for running their respective competitions.

