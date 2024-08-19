Shamar Joseph eyes BBL debut; Harmanpreet Kaur headlines WBBL draft

Melbourne, Aug 19 (IANS) With the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) drafts looming on September 1, the star-studded lineup of international players has been confirmed. Among the most intriguing nominations is Shamar Joseph, who could make a triumphant return to Australian soil after his memorable Test debut at the Gabba.

The West Indies pacer, who made headlines with his Gabba heroics, has put his name in for the BBL draft despite his commitment to Test cricket, including a series against Pakistan in January.

Joseph’s availability may be limited due to the West Indies’ busy schedule, but the chance to see him in the BBL is an enticing prospect for fans.

In the WBBL draft, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads the charge, setting up a potential reunion with the Melbourne Renegades, who could retain her. Alongside her, England’s Heather Knight and left-arm spin sensation Sophie Ecclestone, currently the No. 1-ranked bowler in both ODIs and T20Is, are among the top names. However, their availability could be impacted by England’s tour of South Africa in late November. Ecclestone, retained by the Sydney Sixers, would be a significant asset despite the scheduling challenge.

The draft also features Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma from India, while South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt could be retained by the Adelaide Strikers after leading them to back-to-back titles. The WBBL promises intense competition as these stars join the likes of Suzie Bates, Shabnim Ismail, and Alice Capsey, adding more depth to already strong lineups.

Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said: “The quality of overseas players in this summer’s Big Bash Leagues will once again be outstanding and Draft night is shaping up as a must-watch.

“The Drafts themselves on September 1 will be more broadcast on more platforms than ever before thanks to the commitment of our broadcasters Seven and Foxtel.

“In addition to the first nominations announced today, a selection of top T20 names have already committed to clubs as pre-signed players in recent weeks.

“We look forward to more nominations and pre-signed players being revealed in coming weeks, as players once again show that the WBBL and BBL are destinations of choice for them.”

On the men’s side, the BBL nominations include some familiar faces who are eligible for retention, like Alex Hales for the Sydney Thunder, James Vince for the Sydney Sixers, and Jamie Overton for the Adelaide Strikers. West Indies’ Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, who played key roles in previous editions, also return as highly sought-after players. Lockie Ferguson, after opting out of a central contract with New Zealand, could be another game-changing addition alongside Jason Roy and Laurie Evans.

Despite the star power, availability remains a critical factor. Players like Vince and Hales have commitments in the ILT20, which starts on January 11, while West Indies players could miss significant portions of the BBL due to their series against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Clubs will need to carefully consider these scheduling conflicts when making their picks.

The drafts are divided into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories, with clubs required to select at least two players. While some top stars have already been locked in through pre-draft signings—such as Finn Allen for the Perth Scorchers and Chamari Athapaththu for the Sydney Thunder—several gaps remain that will be filled during the draft.

The WBBL runs from October 27 to December 1, while the BBL is set to kick off on December 15 and conclude on January 27.

BBL nominations (retention eligibility in brackets):

Laurie Evans (Perth Scorchers), Lockie Ferguson, Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder), Shamar Joseph, Shadab Khan, Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Jason Roy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Melbourne Stars), James Vince (Sydney Sixers)

WBBL nominations (retention eligibility in brackets):

Suzie Bates (Sydney Sixers), Alice Capsey (Melbourne Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Sydney Sixers), Shabnim Ismail (Hobart Hurricanes), Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers), Danni Wyatt (Perth Scorchers)

Confirmed pre-draft signings

Adelaide Strikers: -

Brisbane Heat: Nadine de Klerk, Colin Munro

Hobart Hurricanes: Chris Jordan

Melbourne Renegades: Hayley Matthews, Tim Seifert

Melbourne Stars: Marizanne Kapp, Tom Curran

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine, Finn Allen

Sydney Sixers: Amelia Kerr

Sydney Thunder: Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Billings

