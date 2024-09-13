Sex video scandal: K'taka HC adjourns hearing on Prajwal Revanna's bail plea to Sep 19

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Friday adjourned to September 19 the hearing into the bail plea of former MP Prajwal Revanna arrested in connection with the sex video scandal case.

The High Court bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order in this regard. The bench stated that the proceedings would take place in an open court.

The prosecution had submitted a request for in-house proceedings in the interest of the victims.

Prajwal Revanna -- grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda -- has submitted a bail plea in connection with the case registered by the Holenarasipura Town police and also in separate cases filed by the CID police and Cyber Crime police against him with regard to rape and sexual harassment.

The bench had directed the counsels not to read out the names of victims and explicit facts related to the case.

The SIT has submitted 2,144 pages of chargesheet against Prajwal Revanna in connection with the rape case filed by Holenarasipura Town police.

In the rape case of a maid, a chargesheet of 1,632 pages has been submitted to the court.

The authorities are yet to submit two more chargesheets in the case in connection with the alleged sex video scandal.

Prajwal Revanna is facing charges of sexually assaulting his 47-year-old maid and later sending obscene videos to the victim's daughter and threatening that her daughter would also meet the same fate.

He was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of May 30, when he was returning from Germany after his grandfather, H.D. Deve Gowda had and uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, made a public appeal that he has to come and face authorities.

His father, JD-S legislator H.D. Revanna and mother Bhavani Revanna were jailed and currently out on bail in the kidnap and rape case linked to the sex video case.

