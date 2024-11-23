Seven Somali nationals found dead in boat accidents north of Madagascar

Antananarivo, Nov 23 (IANS) Seven people were found dead when a drifting boat carrying Somali nationals was discovered at sea and brought to the island of Nosy Be off the northwestern coast of Madagascar, by Malagasy fishermen Friday, according to a statement issued the same day by Madagascar's Port, Maritime and River Agency.

According to the statement, two boats, carrying 32 and 38 passengers, respectively, left Somalia on November 2 on their way to the island of Mayotte, a French overseas department located to the northwest of Madagascar. They "suffered engine failure and were lost at sea" before being found by Malagasy fishermen Friday.

A total of 48 people on board survived the tragedy and are currently under supervision and medical care, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Malagasy port authorities have launched an appeal to the inhabitants of Nosy Be, inviting them to report any discovery of shipwrecked people to facilitate the search and save any additional victims.

