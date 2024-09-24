Seven killed as truck collides with auto-rickshaw in MP's Damoh

Bhopal, Sep 24 (IANS) At least seven persons were killed and five sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck crushed an auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred at Bandakpur road in front of Samanna village of ​​Damoh. The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

The accident site sent shockwaves to the commuters as the bodies were lying in a pool of blood. The police reached the spot immediately and the dead bodies were retrieved with the help of a bulldozer.

"As of now, seven people have been reported dead and three are admitted to hospital. Identification of the deceased is being done," Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Kirti Somvanshi said.

She informed that the driver of the auto was also injured and was sent for treatment at the hospital. "Three injured people were sent to a nearby hospital in Jabalpur for treatment. Their condition is said to be critical," Somvanshi added.

The police have registered a case against the accused truck driver in Dehat police station and started searching for the accused on the basis of the registration number of the vehicle.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his shock over the tragic incident and directed the district administration and police to provide all possible help to those injured.

He has directed the officials to take strict action against those who were negligent in this horrific road accident. CM Yadav also announced financial assistance to the kin of the deceased persons.

"I pray to Almighty to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this tragedy. The state government has given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

