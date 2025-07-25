Serbia extends heatwave alert as temperatures soar, wildfire risk intensifies

Belgrade, July 25 (IANS) Serbia's national weather service has extended its high-temperature warning as a persistent heatwave continues to grip much of the country, with maximum temperatures ranging from 35 to 42 degrees Celsius and local peaks expected to reach up to 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Service of Serbia (RHMZ) said the heatwave, ongoing since Monday, combined with prolonged drought and parched soil conditions, is significantly increasing the risk of wildfires, especially in southern and eastern regions.

The highest risk is forecast for Friday and Saturday in areas suffering from severe rainfall deficits, where moderate to strong southwesterly winds are likely to accelerate the spread of fires in hilly and mountainous terrain.

Emergency SMS alerts have been issued to residents in the southern and eastern districts of Toplica, Jablanica, Pcinja, Pirot, Nisava, and Zajecar.

In Belgrade, temperatures are forecast to reach between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius through the weekend.

Authorities have reiterated calls for the public to adhere strictly to fire safety regulations, warning that the open burning of vegetation or waste remains strictly prohibited.

Inspector Djordje Radulovic of the Ministry of Interior's Sector for Emergency Situations told local media that more than 3,800 fires have been reported across Serbia so far in July, including a single-day peak of 628 fires on July 7.

"In extinguishing these fires, firefighters were assisted by the Helicopter Unit, members of volunteer fire brigades, police officers, and citizens," Radulovic said.

The country already faced a red-level heat alert in late June, when temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius in several eastern cities.

Meteorologists have noted that current temperatures remain significantly above seasonal averages, with hydrological reports also indicating low river levels and elevated water temperatures across major waterways, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, Serbia had declared a nationwide red alert due to a heatwave originating from Africa, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 42 degrees Celsius, according to the country’s Hydrometeorological Institute.

