Semi-naked body of woman recovered from school in Bengal's Purulia

Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) The half-naked body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the premises of a primary school in West Bengal's Purulia district, police officials said on Saturday.

The incident has created an unrest in the area.

According to police sources, the body was recovered from Alangidanga Primary School in ward number 21 of Purulia city.

The body was found in the area surrounded by a wall on one side of the school.

The body was half-naked, which raised questions whether the woman was raped and murdered.

Upon receiving the information, local police reached the school premises and sent the body for an autopsy.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter.

The police officers are trying to find out how did the body ended up in the school premises as state-run schools in West Bengal are closed for Durga puja vacation.

"A case has started. The process of identifying the body is on. As schools are closed, it is being investigated whether the woman was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped in the school. It is also being investigated whether the woman was raped. That can only be confirmed once we receive the autopsy report," a senior officer of Purulia district police said.

The investigation has been started by the Purulia Sadar police station.

The body was sent to the Purulia Government Medical College Hospital for the autopsy.

Searches have been started at various places.

The police are also looking for any missing person complaint lodged in nearby areas to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman.

The development came as a shock to the people of Purulia city, who are soaking in the festive spirit.

Even on Saturday, idol immersion is taking place while puja committees are taking out processions with idols before immersion.

Such an incident has cast a shadow on the festive mood of the city.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.