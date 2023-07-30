Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) Pakistani security forces have claimed to have killed three terrorists earlier this week in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Saturday in a statement that the armed forces conducted two separate operations in the province's Khyber and the South Waziristan districts.

The ISPR added that an exchange of fire took place between security personnel and terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber, leading to the killing of a terrorist on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, the security forces encountered a group of terrorists in the Gomal Zam area of South Waziristan and killed two terrorists of a banned outfit, the ISPR said.

The armed forces also confiscated guns, ammunition, explosives, hand grenades, material to develop improvised explosive devices and suicide jackets, satellite communication systems, night vision equipment and rockets.

The media wing added that the killed terrorists had been actively involved in carrying out terrorist activities against security forces and killing innocent civilians.

