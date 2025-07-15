Search extended for 17 missing victims of Indonesia's Bali Strait shipwreck

Jakarta, July 15 (INAS) The search for 17 missing victims from a passenger ship that sank in Indonesia's Bali Strait on July 2 has been extended, according to Ribut Eko Suyanto, Deputy for search and rescue operations at the National Search and Rescue Agency.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Suyanto announced that the operation would be extended for an additional seven days.

"The wreckage of the ship, identified by Indonesian Navy cameras, serves as the basis for extending the search and rescue efforts," he said in a statement.

So far, the joint rescue team has safely evacuated 30 passengers and recovered 18 bodies, while 17 others remain missing, reported Xinhua news agency.

Suyanto added that, aside from focusing on the ship's wreckage, the search will continue in the waters around Gilimanuk Seaport in Jembrana Regency, Bali, as well as in the waters off Banyuwangi Regency in East Java province.

On July 11, Suyanto noted that the search was initially focused on the southern part of the strait, following reports from local fishermen who found several objects believed to be parts of the wrecked ship.

Meanwhile, Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT), said that strong underwater currents in the strait posed significant challenges. However, the KNKT was working to deploy a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to investigate the condition of the wreck.

"We will do our best to deploy the ROV. Once we know the condition of the vessel, whether it is upright, tilted, or resting on the seabed, we will then determine if divers can safely access it," he said.

The vessel, which was carrying 53 passengers, 12 crew members and 22 vehicles, sank in the Bali Strait when it was travelling from Ketapang Seaport in Banyuwangi to Gilimanuk Seaport.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.