Scotland's Rangers appoint Fraser Thornton as club Chairman

Glasgow, Dec 14 (IANS) Rangers Football Club have announced the appointment of Fraser Thornton as Chairman and confirmed he will join the club on December 16. Thornton has held many senior leadership and board positions throughout his career, in both private and public companies.

Having worked in the international drinks industry for the last 30 years, Thornton offers a vast range of experience in stakeholder engagement; spanning political, commercial and public interest groups.

“On behalf of the board, I’m delighted to welcome Fraser to the club as Chair. As a lifelong supporter and season ticket-holder, he has a deep knowledge of the club which together with a highly successful executive track record and an impressive range of non-executive experience makes him an excellent fit for this role.

Raised in Glasgow, Thornton graduated from the University of Stirling before qualifying as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse in Glasgow in 1993. Between 1996 and 2021, Thornton held multiple executive leadership positions in international businesses working across several regions of the world. He was a council member of the Scotch Whisky Association for 15 years until 2021. Since 2021, he has held several non-executive positions and he is currently the Interim Chair of Scottish Golf.

“We look forward to welcoming him, and our CEO Patrick Stewart to their new roles, on Monday. My time as Interim Chair of our club has been a wonderful and emotional experience. My sincere thanks go to the board for their trust in me, and for their support during this time," he added.

