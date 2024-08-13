Scorching heatwave to hit half of Romania over next 3 days

Bucharest, Aug 13 (IANS) Romania's National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued code yellow and orange heat warnings for much of the country from August 12 to 14.

The heatwave is expected to bring extreme temperatures and thermal discomfort, with highs ranging between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, a code yellow alert is in effect for southern Crisana, Banat, Oltenia, and most of Muntenia, including the capital, Bucharest, where temperatures are expected to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the heatwave will intensify, prompting a code orange for southwestern Transylvania, northeastern Muntenia, southwestern Dobrogea, the Southern and Western Carpathians, and parts of Banat and Oltenia. Highs will range from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave will persist through Wednesday, with temperatures probably soaring to 39 degrees Celsius in Banat, southern Oltenia, and southwestern Muntenia.

Meanwhile, other regions, including parts of Transylvania and Muntenia, will remain under code yellow alerts.

