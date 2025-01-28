Apple Watch Band's Chemicals Cancer-Causing? Lawsuit Filed

Apple is facing a lawsuit alleging that its popular Apple Watch bands may expose customers to harmful chemicals linked to serious health risks, including cancer. According to a report by Daily Mail, the lawsuit claims that Apple knowingly used materials containing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” in several of its watch bands, including the Ocean Band, Nike Sport Band, and standard Sport Watch bands.

PFAS chemicals are notorious for their persistence in both the environment and the human body. Research has connected these substances to a variety of health problems, such as fertility issues, birth defects, prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers. A recent study discovered that 15 of 22 different watch bands from various manufacturers, including Apple’s, contained harmful levels of PFAS.

The lawsuit, filed in Northern California’s United States District Court, claims that Apple chose to use these chemicals in its watch bands to save costs, despite being aware of the health risks. Apple, however, has denied these allegations, asserting that its Apple Watch bands are safe for consumers. The company released a statement assuring users that the materials used in their products are rigorously tested both in-house and by independent laboratories.

Apple has long maintained that its watch bands are made from fluoroelastomer, a synthetic rubber that contains fluorine but is free from harmful PFAS compounds. The company emphasizes that fluoroelastomer is safe and has undergone extensive health and safety testing. However, the lawsuit disputes these claims, arguing that Apple has concealed the presence of PFAS in its bands.

The controversy has raised questions about the safety of wearable devices marketed as health-tracking tools. While Apple Watch bands are promoted as accessories that track heart rate, steps, and sleep patterns, the lawsuit highlights a potential contradiction: a product designed to promote health may, in fact, expose users to harmful substances.

As the case progresses, it could have significant implications for Apple and other tech companies manufacturing health-related devices. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.