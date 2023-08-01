School job case: ED raises questions about seriousness of Sujay Bhadra’s medical condition

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate's (ED) counsel, during a hearing at Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, expressed doubts about the reports of state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, on the medical condition of accused in the West Bengal school job caseSujay Krishna Bhadra, which states that he needs a bypass surgery.

The ED counsel also questioned why Bhadra was insisting on being released on bail so that he can get admitted at a private hospital for treatment purposes. “What is the problem if the treatment continues at SSKM?” the ED counsel questioned on Tuesday.

In support of his argument the central agency counsel pointed out a similar medical report from SSKM last year about the former West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee after the latter’s arrest last year by the ED sleuths in connection with the school job case.

“At that point of time, the SSKM report cited Partha Chatterjee's medical conditions as critical. However, later he was examined at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and it was revealed that he was completely fit medically,” the ED counsel pointed out.

Thereafter, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh questioned why Badra was insisting on being treated at a particular private hospital adjacent to the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata. He also questioned whether the doctor treating him was associated with that particular hospital or not.

The ED counsel claimed that all these were excuses by the accused to get the bail. The matter will come up for hearing again on August 3.

