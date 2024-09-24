SC seeks report from CAQM on steps taken to curb stubble burning

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court has called for a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps being taken to curb stubble burning to combat air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

On Tuesday, an oral mention was made by senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who assists the top court as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in a public interest litigation (PIL) relating to control of pollution, before the apex court.

Singh apprised a bench headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka that the burning of crop residue has begun and CAQM must be taken to task to control the issue of pollution in Delhi and adjoining states.

"We want answers. We will hear it on Friday," the Bench, also comprising Justice A.G. Masih, told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The CAQM was set up in 2020 for air quality management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas for better coordination, research, identification, and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index.

In November last year, the Supreme Court suggested that the Union Cabinet Secretary-led Committee should consider excluding farmers burning stubble from the minimum support price (MSP) category. "Why should people who, despite all observations of the court, despite counselling, continue violating the law (by burning stubble) be allowed to benefit monetarily," observed the top court.

Asking the Centre and state governments to forget politics, it stressed on finding a "lasting solution" to the menace of air pollution.

Every year, Delhi and the entire NCR have to bear the brunt of air pollution from October to December mainly due to crop residue burnings.

