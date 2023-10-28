SC to hear Raghav Chadha's plea against suspension from Rajya Sabha on Mon

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha against his suspension from the Rajya Sabha.

As per the caselist published on the website of the apex court, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will resume to hear the matter on October 30.

Earlier on October 16, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Upper House secretariat and called for its response after Chadha petitioned the apex court against his suspension.

The AAP leader was suspended in August this year on charges of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their name in a select committee.

Looking at the significance of the legal issues involved, the Supreme Court had also sought assistance of Attorney General R. Venkataramani in the matter.

In the previous hearing, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Chadha, had contended before the apex court that Rajya Sabha Chairman cannot order suspension of a member of the House pending inquiry, particularly, when a committee on privileges is already seized of the investigation on the very same issue.

The AAP leader has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill. Chadha has been suspended until the committee of privileges investigating the case against him submits its report.

