SC can't force govt to hold negotiations: Chief Justice of Pakistan

Islamabad, April 27 (IANS) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said on Thursday that the Supreme Court cannot force the government to hold negotiations with the opposition.

He passed these remarks as a three-member bench, headed by the CJP and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, resumed hearing the elections delay case, Dawn reported.

However, the hearing was adjourned barely an hour after it started with the CJP saying that a detailed order would be issued later.

At the previous hearing, the court had asked political parties to hold talks on April 26 and come up with a response by April 27 after giving stakeholders a chance to reach an agreement.

Political parties had been asked to decide the matter quickly, since the May 14 date for elections was still in the field and the order was binding on all authorities, Dawn reported.

However, no talks were held and the government also refused to comply with the April 4 directive.

A day earlier, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on demand of the lawmakers, wrote a letter to CJP saying that "it is best to leave the resolution of political matters by Parliament and the political parties", Dawn reported.

During the hearing on Thursday, the court raised questions over the government's "seriousness" regarding holding negotiations.

"What steps has the government taken to show its goodwill in the talks? It seems like the government is playing pass-pass," Justice Bandial said.

He also remarked that politicians should themselves find solutions to the problems, adding that "the Constitution and our order (on polls) is present" if the differences were not sorted out via talks, Dawn reported.

