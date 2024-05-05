Sayani recalls journey from FTII with Gyanendra Tripathi as his film is set to release

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta says it makes her emotional as her actor friend Gyanendra Tripathi’s film 'Barah By Barah' prepares for release and recalls their journey from the classrooms at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Sayani took to her Instagram stories and shared the film's poster.

She wrote in the caption: "My lovely @kaungyaani’s film is releasing in theatres. This makes me so emotional. What a journey since our classroom in FTII. Good things are here! Absolutely beautiful this. Congratulations."

Directed by Gaurav Madan, 'Barah By Barah' revolves around a photographer who captures the final moments of the deceased at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. He embarks on a journey through the periphery of the circle of life and death.

The film also stars Harish Khanna and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Sayani was last seen in the Nandita Das film 'Zwigato', which stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles. The film narrates the story of a delivery rider.

