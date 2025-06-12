Saurashtra Pro T20: Aryan Sorath Lions register their third win in league

Rajkot, June 12 (IANS) In a one-sided match, Aryan Sorath Lions clinched a win over JMD Kutch Riders by 6 wickets with 10 balls to spare in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Krishnakant Pathak and Raj Waghela opened the innings for JMD Kutch Riders. They faced an early setback as Pathak was dismissed on the very first ball of the match.

Waghela was then joined by Vishvaraj Jadeja in the middle. The duo added 61 runs for the second wicket. While Waghela made 21 in 25 balls, Jadeja went on to complete his half-century as he scored 60 in 46 balls. Dax Bhindi added 17 in 18 balls. Parth Chauhan made 13 in 9 balls. They could manage to score 138/7 in 20 overs.

For Aryan Sorath Lions, Ramesh Padiyachi (2/36), Karan Patel (2/22), and Pranav Karia (2/17) took two wickets each in the innings. Chetan Sakaria grabbed just one wicket as he dismissed Pathak in the very first ball of the innings.

With a required score of 139 on the board, Aryan Sorath Lions had a commendable opening partnership as the openers Pruthvi Chauhan and Kevin Jivrajani added 47 runs for the first wicket. Although Kevin scored just 7 in 12 balls, Pruthvi added 42 runs in just 20 balls. Raxit Mehta played an important knock as he scored 50 in 44 balls. Skipper Prerak Mankad added 25 in 20 balls.

For the JMD Kutch Riders, Parth Bhut took 2/37 in 4 overs. Keval Sisodiya (1/11) and Dhruvam Patel (1/30) grabbed one wicket each in the innings.

Earlier on Thursday, with some outstanding performances with the bat and ball, Anmol Kings Halar registered their third win in the league. defeating Zalawad Strikers by 34 runs at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Anmol Kings Halar rode on a 103-run opening partnership between Nihal Chaudhari (47) and Tarang Gohel (52) and a 17-ball 37 by Siddhant Rana to post 202/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Zalawad Strikers, despite vital contributions by Ansh Gosai (48) and skipper Sheldon Jackson (35), could manage only 168/8 in 20 overs and lost the match.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.