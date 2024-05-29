Saudi Arabia blasts Israel's 'continuous genocidal massacres'

Cairo, May 29 (IANS/DPA) Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel following deadly airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Riyadh condemned "the continuous genocidal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people without deterrence by continuing to target the tents of defenseless Palestinian refugees in Rafah."

The ministry added that the kingdom is holding Israel "fully responsible for what is happening in Rafah and all across the occupied Palestinian territories," as well as denouncing what it termed "continuous blatant violations of all humanitarian resolutions, laws, and norms."

Several Arab countries have condemned an Israeli strike on Sunday that hit tents housing displaced people near Rafah, reportedly killing 45 people.

