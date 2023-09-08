Santos Borre fires Colombia to win over Venezuela in opening World Cup qualifier

Barranquilla, Sep 8 (IANS) Rafael Santos Borre scored with a spectacular second-half header as Colombia began their qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.

After a turgid first half, Santos Borre broke the deadlock less than a minute after the restart in sweltering heat at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Xinhua reports.

The Werder Bremen striker timed his run to perfection as he leapt acrobatically and sent a powerful header past goalkeeper Rafael Romo following Jhon Arias' cross from the right wing.

Venezuela did little to threaten the Cafeteros' defense, controlling just 29 percent of possession and managing just two shots on target.

Elsewhere in the South American qualifying zone on Thursday, Peru held Paraguay to a goalless draw in Asuncion.

