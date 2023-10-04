Sanjay Singh’s arrest: Security beefed up outside ED headquarters

New Delhi, Oct 04 (IANS) Following the arrest of Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case, the Delhi Police have beefed up security outside the probe agency’s headquarters in the national Capital.

It is anticipated that scores of AAP workers can gather outside the ED’s office at Janpath to protest Sanjay Singh’s arrest.

“We have deployed police as a precautionary measure and to maintain law and order,” said a senior police officer.

A top ED officer told IANS that Singh has been put under arrest under Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act but did not share more details.

The arrest comes after the financial probe agency sleuths began searches at his residence in North Avenue area on Wednesday morning.

Singh is the second top-rung leader of the AAP to be arrested in the alleged liquor scam case after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in February this year and by the ED in March.

The ED has filed four charge sheets in the case and has also mentioned the name of Singh in it. The ED’s money laundering case is based on the CBI FIR filed last year in August on the complaint of alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.

