Sanchez defends Spain's defence budget in response to Trump's threats

Madrid, June 26 (IANS) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasised the country's sovereignty on Thursday while responding to threats made by US President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on Spanish products, following Sanchez's refusal to increase defense spending to five per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at the NATO Summit.

Sanchez has opted to maintain Spain's defence spending at 2.1 per cent of GDP. Speaking in Brussels ahead of the European Union (EU) Summit, he emphasised that Spain is "a country with solidarity, committed to the Member States of NATO, but also a sovereign nation," according to the reports by Spanish state TV network RTVE.

The Spanish leader expressed his "satisfaction" with the NATO meeting concluded on Wednesday, noting that it succeeded in striking a "balance" between Spain's commitment to the Atlantic Alliance and the "social cohesion" of his country. Security was "not just spending on defense, but also in continuing with a social model that strengthens our welfare state," he was quoted as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Responding to Trump's tariff threats, Sanchez stressed that the NATO meeting and trade agreements with EU nations were "two different areas of debate." He underscored that Spain is part of the EU single market, and trade policy is negotiated in Brussels on behalf of all member states.

"Europa and the world are suffering a trade war," he said, describing Trump's tariffs as "unjust and unilateral." In Spain's case, he said, they were "doubly unfair" given the country's trade deficit with the United States.

Despite his disagreement with Trump, Sanchez reaffirmed Spain's role as "an open country" and a friend of the United States.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, Sanchez called for the EU to "immediately" suspend the Association Agreement with Israel, arguing that it is "more than obvious" the Israeli government has "violated" the accord.

"It makes no sense that there are 18 packs of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine and Europe," Sanchez said, "while Europe is unable to suspend the Association Agreement when a country flagrantly violates human rights in Gaza."

