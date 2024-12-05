Salah sets Premier League record in Liverpool's draw at Newcastle

Newcastle, Dec 5 (IANS) Mohamed Salah set a Premier League record with his contribution in Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Newcastle United as the Egyptian's double put him top of goalscoring chart.

Salah had trailed Manchester City's goal machine Erling Erling Haaland, since Matchweek 2 but he finally overtook him by scoring a second-half double in the dramatic draw with Newcastle.

As a result of two strikes against Newcastle, Salah is currently the Premier League's leading scorer in the 2024-25 season with 13 goals.

Haaland scored 10 goals in his first five Premier League matches this season and was seven goals ahead of Salah at that point. But the Norwegian has only managed to add two more goals to that total and has drawn a blank in his last three top-flight outings, allowing Salah to catch him up and now overtake him.

Salah has now scored in each of his last seven Premier League matches, becoming only the third player in the competition's history to go on a scoring run of at least that length on two occasions. The others are Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and his new manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who achieved the feat with Manchester United, according to Premiere League stats.

Vardy boasts the longest ever goalscoring run in the Premier League, spanning 11 matches. He set that standard between August and November 2015, when he surpassed Van Nistelrooy's previous-best sequence of 10.

Salah will need to score in his next four league matches if he is to equal the record.

Salah has also made history in his own right by becoming the first player to both score and assist in 37 Premier League matches, moving one clear of the previous record-holder Wayne Rooney.

Prior to scoring Liverpool's second and third goals at St James' Park, he set up their first equaliser scored by Curtis Jones.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.