SAFF U20 C'ship: Kipgen’s 95th-minute wonder strike seals semifinal berth for India

Patan (Nepal), Aug 23 (IANS) After 95 minutes of toil by India, Manglenthang Kipgen's stunning left-footed long-range strike helped the Blue Colts notch a 1-0 win over the Maldives in their final Group B match and qualify for the semifinal of the SAFF U20 Championship at the ANFA Complex. India, who had beaten Bhutan 1-0 in the first game on Monday, finished Group B as table toppers and will face Group A runners-up Bangladesh in the semi-final on Monday.

The MVP of last year's SAFF U19 Championship after scoring a brace in the final against Pakistan, Kipgen, coming on as a second-half substitute on Friday afternoon, proved clutch again for India as he maintained perfect composure and lodged the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot from 25 yards out.

The Maldives goalkeeper Mohamed Yaameen, who had been on top of his game, denying India on numerous occasions throughout the 90 minutes, could do nothing about Kipgen's wonder strike.

As expected, India started on a brighter note and knocked the ball around confidently. They looked sharper in transition as compared to the first game, with Korou Singh Thingujam and Kelvin Singh Taorem providing much-needed width in attack.

India continued to rely on the pace of their wingers and full-backs to trouble Maldives, but the final touches inside the box weren't good enough to break the deadlock in the first half. On one occasion that the Blue Colts did manage to find the net, the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

Two minutes before half-time, captain Ricky Meetei Haobam delivered a low ball across the face of the goal as Kelvin arrived at the back post and gleefully tucked it in, but the tight offside call went against him and the goal didn't count.

The introduction of Kipgen changed the dynamic of India's attack as they looked to find spaces centrally. In the 47th minute, he picked out an unmarked Kelvin in the box, who blazed his shot over.

Later, Kipgen himself blasted one over the bar after he couldn't wrap his left foot around the ball enough. Maldives, who had failed to test Priyansh Dubey in the India goal, had their real chance as captain Shanaan Rashaadh's free-kick skimmed inches over the crossbar.

Time was not on India's side and after a couple of wayward long-range attempts from Malemngamba Singh Thokchom and Naoba, it was Kipgen who finally broke the deadlock with his perfect strike in the 95th minute.

